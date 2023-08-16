Topeka man in custody following narcotics-related search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police authorities have arrested a Topeka man for drug possession following the service of a search warrant.

On August 16, the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and Topeka Police Department served a narcotics-related search warrant in the 400 block of NE Paramore Street.

During the investigation, illegal narcotics and firearms were located.

As a result. Timothy L. Hummer, 58, of Topeka, was arrested, and booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Distribution of an opiate

Unlawful distribution of certain drug precursors

Drug paraphernalia within 1,000 feet of any school property

Possession of marijuana

