Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft

One person is in custody after an Aggravated Assault at a local Dollar General.
One person is in custody after an Aggravated Assault at a local Dollar General.
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after an Aggravated Assault at a local Dollar General.

Topeka Police were called to the Dollar General at 2515 SE 6th St. in response to reports of theft.

As the suspect left they pointed a gun at an employee in the parking lot.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle nearby and a male was apprehended and transported to police headquarters.

Antonio V. Arreola was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Theft, and Felony Interference.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Ronald Wieland, Paulette Wieland, David Wieland
Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members
Shaliqua Hill
Woman, teen arrested with explosives following Southeast Topeka arson
Jacob Dougan-Redman
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old
Antoine T. Marks, Sr., 33
Federal escapee captured after standoff takes place in the Capital City

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
13 News This Morning At 5AM
The Small Business Administration celebrated 70 years back in the hometown of the man who started it
Good Kids - Neighborhood bake sale helps the community
Good Kids - Neighborhood bake sale helps the community
SNCO Parks and Rec hear from Oakland community on pool proposals
SNCO Parks and Rec hear from Oakland community on pool proposals