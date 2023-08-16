Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after an Aggravated Assault at a local Dollar General.
Topeka Police were called to the Dollar General at 2515 SE 6th St. in response to reports of theft.
As the suspect left they pointed a gun at an employee in the parking lot.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle nearby and a male was apprehended and transported to police headquarters.
Antonio V. Arreola was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Theft, and Felony Interference.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.