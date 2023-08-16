Topeka City Council moves through budget items, sets public hearing for early September

Topeka City Council
Topeka City Council(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council moved forward on several budgetary items at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A $96 million bond was approved to finance 12 water, wastewater and stormwater projects, and the relocation of utilities during the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

A tentative wage increase was approved for firefighters over the next two years, as was an amendment to open negotiations for Street Division employees represented by the Teamsters Union.

And, the governing body scheduled a public hearing for the city’s budget on September 5.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
Antoine T. Marks, Sr., 33
Federal escapee captured after standoff takes place in the Capital City
FILE
Back to School 2023
Ronald Wieland, Paulette Wieland, David Wieland
Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members
Alyiah Love
Attempt to bolt from drug arrest unsuccessful after woman runs into officials

Latest News

13 News at Six
KU unveils plans for $300 million project to include upgraded football stadium
13 News at Six
Seventh-graders attend first day of classes Tuesday at Washburn Rural Middle School
13 News stopped by Wanamaker Elementary School on Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, who opened their...
USD 437 elementary schools open their doors to students
K-State officials said STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and STEAM...
STEM, STEAM camps engage more than 600 middle school students at K-State