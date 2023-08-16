Topeka City Council moves through budget items, sets public hearing for early September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council moved forward on several budgetary items at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A $96 million bond was approved to finance 12 water, wastewater and stormwater projects, and the relocation of utilities during the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

A tentative wage increase was approved for firefighters over the next two years, as was an amendment to open negotiations for Street Division employees represented by the Teamsters Union.

And, the governing body scheduled a public hearing for the city’s budget on September 5.

