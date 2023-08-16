State Finance Council approves $11.25M settlement for Floyd Bledsoe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Floyd Bledsoe, a Jefferson County man wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years, will receive $11.25 million in a settlement.

The Kansas State Finance Council met Wednesday, Aug. 16 approving three settlement cases. Bledsoe’s case was approved in a 7-1 vote by Gov. Laura Kelly and a panel of Kansas legislators. Prior to Wednesday’s approval, Bledsoe already reached a $1M settlement and a $7.5M settlement.

Bledsoe was convicted of the 1999 rape and murder of his 14-year-old sister-in-law Camille Arfmann. Floyd’s brother, Thomas, initially confessed to the killing, turned himself in and led authorities to the victim’s body before turning the blame on Floyd.

Floyd was sentenced to life in prison in 2000. In 2015, DNA tests revealed Thomas as the likely suspect. Thomas would die by suicide the same year and wrote a note confessing to killing Arfmann. Floyd’s charges were dismissed and he was freed from prison.

Another settlement on Wednesday’s agenda included the Kansas Highway Patrol’s infamous ‘Kansas Two-Step’ technique deemed unlawful in the case of Ratzloff v. Kansas Highway Patrol, et al. The settlement reached is worth approximately $500,000.

The final settlement approved involved the case of Thornsbury v. State of Kansas, in which the plaintiff alleged discrimination of employment in 2022. The settlement reached in the case is worth approximately $7,000.

The full meeting can be found HERE.

