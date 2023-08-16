Spending rather than saving? Carl Carlson offers advice for catching up your retirement fund

A delay in starting your retirement fund doesn't mean you have to give up on saving.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve been more of a spender than a saver, you can catch up on retirement savings!

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to offer advice.

Carlson said the most obvious thing to do is increase your contributions. If you don’t have the extra income to do that, he says you should review investments to maximize returns, see if you can cut expenses, and consider downsizing. He said delaying retirement can give you more time to save, or perhaps consider a part-time job to increase income when you retire from your full-time career.

Listen to the interview to hear more.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
‘ChiefsAholic’ super fan indicted on additional bank robbery charges
