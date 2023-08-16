SNCO Parks and Rec hear from Oakland community on pool proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has taken another step toward getting the Oakland neighborhood a new pool.

Commissioners Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn were present at a public meeting put on by SNCO Parks and Recreation Tuesday night. The department presented its design proposals for the project including varying options for a pool, splash pad, or both.

“I liked the family pool idea the best. I don’t like the splash pad idea. I think the family pool would serve Oakland better cause we have senior citizens, we have kids,” Topeka resident Jason Brown said. “It would be more functionable for everybody, not just the young and old.”

Shawnee County Parks and Rec director Tim Laurent said the plan to replace the current swimming pool has been in the works for years.

“The process really began quite honestly a couple of years ago when the commission started talking about bonding some money so we could do some projects. This was one of the projects that was mentioned at that time.”

The county expects to have the new pool in place by next summer. You can view renderings of the proposals in the gallery below.

