The Small Business Administration celebrated 70 years back in the hometown of the man who started it all

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Small Business Administration (SBA) celebrated its 70th anniversary today in Abilene.

The celebration was hosted in the hometown of President Dwight Eisenhower who signed the bill creating the SBA. White House Cabinet member Isabella Casillas Guzman and Kansas elected officials gave remarks alongside other elected officials and local small business owners at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum.

“This is such a proud moment for us because we are celebrating 70 years of SBA history and the president, President Eisenhower signed this agency into existence through the small business act in 1953 and really we’ve had a storied history just like our distinguished President Eisenhower so we’re celebrating that here today and ensuring that we’re committed into the future for the next 7 decades to deliver entrepreneurship to more Americans,” said Guzman.

The SBA continues to assist millions of small businesses annually through resources and strategic guidance.

“President Eisenhower is right this is the heart of America in many ways including through entrepreneurship where we see our main streets our manufacturing businesses as the Legacy business that we awarded today really being the ones that the community depends on to create jobs and we need to continue to invest them and make sure they have access to capital that there are no banking deserts in rural communities and that they can get the SBA programs,” said Guzman.

The administration knows it must address one of the most significant issues facing small businesses: staffing.

“Staffing remains a top issue we know during covid it was the supply chain issue, inflation, and workforce, well workforce is just lingering on there are things that we could do and policies to try to make sure we have the talented, skilled workforce and so the administration is investing in our future workforce trying to train up,” said Guzman.

The SBA has provided $43 billion to support small businesses this past year.

