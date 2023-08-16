Silver Lake residents may resume water usage as normal

FILE
FILE(WGEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory for Silver Lake has been rescinded allowing residents to resume normal water usage.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Silver Lake water supply system in Shawnee Co.

KDHE issued the advisory on Tuesday following a decision by the city to turn off the water for the town as a fire hydrant was replaced.

KDHE issues boil water advisory for City of Silver Lake in Shawnee County

The Department noted that tests of lab samples collected found no evidence of bacteriological contamination following a loss in pressure in the system. All other conditions that put the system at risk have also been resolved.

Residents of Silver Lake may resume water usage as normal.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
Ronald Wieland, Paulette Wieland, David Wieland
Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members
Shaliqua Hill
Woman, teen arrested with explosives following Southeast Topeka arson
Jacob Dougan-Redman
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old
One person is in custody after an Aggravated Assault at a local Dollar General.
Topeka Dollar General employee held at gunpoint after theft

Latest News

Stormont Vail took over the former Geary Community Hospital a year ago, and has been working to...
Amid report of rural hospitals at risk, Stormont affirms commitment to keeping Junction City hospital open
Precautions, healthy habits keep young athletes from being sidelined
FILE
Boil Water Advisory issued for northern Lyon Co. after loss in pressure
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed