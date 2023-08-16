Silver Lake residents may resume water usage as normal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory for Silver Lake has been rescinded allowing residents to resume normal water usage.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Silver Lake water supply system in Shawnee Co.

KDHE issued the advisory on Tuesday following a decision by the city to turn off the water for the town as a fire hydrant was replaced.

The Department noted that tests of lab samples collected found no evidence of bacteriological contamination following a loss in pressure in the system. All other conditions that put the system at risk have also been resolved.

Residents of Silver Lake may resume water usage as normal.

