Silver Lake high schoolers back to school under boil water advisory for half the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High school students from Silver Lake Schools USD 372 are back in school one day after a boil water advisory caused the school to take necessary precautions to avoid students from getting sick, health officials later rescinded the boil water advisory halfway through the first day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, students are back at Silver Lake High School with water bottles available if needed; and water fountains closed to prevent a student from potentially getting sick.

“We are going to make sure the kids are not drinking the water until we get the approval from KDHE (Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment) to allow that to happen,” said USD 372 superintendent Brad Womack. “We are making bottled water available. The food service and maintenance department/custodial department are all adjusting — making sure our kids are safe.”

The school opened the water fountains again before the end of the school day, but at least everyone remained cautious.

“We want kids going home tonight having good stories to tell and excitement about getting back into routines,” said Womack.

Jack Seele, a Silver Lake High School senior and Student Council president, told 13 NEWS he looks forward to his senior year with a plan as Student Council president.

”I love going to school because I look at it as an opportunity to socialize and get to know people better,” said Seele. “We haven’t discussed [it] yet, but we talked about maybe taking a school day and just going around town, improving the community, cleaning up, finding out if there are any elderly people that need lawn care assistance.”

In the future, Womack says school officials are looking into facility upgrades and building its collaboration with the local Baptist Church and another partnership with Dialogue Coffee House and the Capper Foundation.

