Report ranks Kansas as one of most impacted states by natural disasters

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked Kansas as one of the most impacted states by natural disasters in the U.S.

With the deadly Maui fire raging in Hawaii having claimed more than 100 lives and the deadliest wildfires in the nation having cost about $5.5 billion in damage, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that it released its report on States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.

To find which states are more impacted by disaster than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 across two key metrics - the number of climate disasters that have caused at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters. The current situation in Hawaii remains impactful given that the state has had few natural disasters that have caused such significant damage.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas as the state most impacted by natural disasters in the region and the 6th most impacted in the nation with a total score of 74.25. The Sunflower State ranked 13th for the number of climate disasters causing more than $1 billion in damage and 10th for the loss amount from those disasters.

Nebraska quickly followed as it ranked 7th with a total score of 72.95. It ranked 25th for the number of natural disasters causing billions in damage and 7th for the loss amount from those disasters.

Oklahoma was hot on the trail as it ranked 8th overall with a total score of 72.74. It ranked 5th for the number of disasters causing more than $1 billion in damage and 11th for loss amount from those disasters.

Missouri ranked 11th overall with a total score of 68.18. It also ranked 5th for the number of disasters causing billions in damage and 14th for the loss amount from those disasters.

Lastly, Colorado ranked 22nd with a total score of 49.64. It ranked 23rd for the number of disasters causing more than $1 billion in damage and 17th for the loss amount from those disasters.

According to the report, the states most impacted by natural disasters include:

  1. Mississippi
  2. Louisiana
  3. Texas
  4. Florida
  5. Iowa

The states least impacted by natural disasters include:

  1. Maine
  2. Alaska
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Utah
  5. Nevada

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

