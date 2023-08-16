Report finds Kansas among top 20 states in the U.S. to live in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is among the top 20 states in the U.S. to live in thanks to affordability and safety.

With about 8.6% of Americans having moved in 2023 - slightly more than in 2022 - personal finance website WalletHub.com recently released its report on 2023′s Best States to Live in.

To help Americans settle in the best and most affordable place, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states across key indicators of livability. Data sets ranged from the cost of housing and income growth to the education rate and quality of hospitals.

The report ranked Kansas 20th overall with a total score of 53.11. The Sunflower State ranked 25th for affordability, 19th for the economy, 27th for education and health, 22nd for quality of life and 26th for safety. It was also found to have the fourth-lowest cost of housing.

Colorado ranked 18th overall - best in the region - with a total score of 54.28. It ranked 28th for affordability, 10th for the economy, 10th for education and health, 10th for quality of life and 43rd for safety. The state was also found to have the fifth-highest crime rate.

Nebraska came in at 23rd overall with a total score of 52.76. It ranked 31st for affordability, 26th for the economy, 20th for education and health, 32nd for quality of life and 28th for safety. The state was also found to have the second-lowest cost of housing.

Missouri ranked as the 34th best state to live in with a total score of 49.96. It ranked 4th for affordability, 29th for the economy, 34th for education and health, 25th for quality of life and 40th for safety.

Oklahoma ranked 46th overall - worst in the region - with a total score of 41.95. It ranked 15th for affordability, 37th for the economy, 49th for education and health, 35th for quality of life and 45th for safety. The state was also found to have the fifth-lowest income growth and the second-lowest percentage of insured residents.

The report found the best states to live in include:

Massachusetts New Jersey New Hampshire New York Wyoming

The report found the worst states to live in include:

New Mexico Alaska Louisiana Mississippi Oklahoma

