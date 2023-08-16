Project 11 set to shine on NOTO Summer Concert Series stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Summer Concert Series returns with another great edition Friday night.

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO and Stephanie Nesseth visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about it. Stephanie is one half of Project 11, the two-person group who’ll be on stage.

Stephanie says Project 11 plays a mix of old and new jazz/neo-soul style music. She’s excited to share their music in a unique, outdoor setting where the audience is close at hand to interact.

Project 11′s opening act will be Luke Sheibmeier, a Washburn Rural High School student. Staci said NOTO’s goal for the Summer Concert Series has been to bring in a diverse slate of performers, as well as give a stage for young talent to shine.

The NOTO Summer Concert Series is 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. The free shows are held at Redbud Park, 924 N. Kansas Ave. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

