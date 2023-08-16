New event highlights success, diversity in business around Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new event to highlight success and diversity in business around the Capital City is set to kick off with a downtown networking event.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that its office of equity and opportunity will launch a new series this week to highlight and grow the diversity of experiences in the Capital City’s business community. “The Fusion Network,” will feature themed networking events to honor the success, contributions and innovations of diverse local businesses and business owners.

GTP noted that the network will also include training sessions, pitch competitions and more to create chances to build equity in business.

“Fusion Network is all about fostering inclusivity through new networking opportunities and events that bring diverse members of the community closer together,” said Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “As we thought about what Fusion Network could be, standing up timely, relevant themes for our networking nights seemed like a wonderful way to tie these events to important and timely issues. At our October Fusion Network, we’ll be looking to honor National Hispanic Heritage Month — and with plenty more programming to come, that’s just the beginning.”

Officials indicated that the inaugural event will feature a learning-and-networking night between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Sixth Avenue Ballroom, 117 SW 6th Ave. The theme will reflect August as National Black Business Month with a focus on success, contributions and innovations of the region’s entrepreneurs.

“At The Partnership, we’re always exploring new ways to reach members of our community, especially voices that may be missing from important conversations,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the GTP. “Building equity and opportunity through diverse programming that meets community needs is one way we do that. I’m eager to support The Fusion Network. I know Glenda has been hard at work making this series a reality, and I look forward to seeing how these networking events and learning opportunities help us connect with new faces across our community.”

GTP said the event will include light programming and refreshments as well as a speech from keynote speaker Sheila Ellis-Glasper, founder and CEO of Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills. All are invited, however, those interested should register online HERE.

