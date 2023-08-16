Man wanted for Concordia car theft found, arrested on other accusations

Ric "Jake" Meczywor
Ric "Jake" Meczywor(Concordia Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for a weekend car theft in Concordia has been found and arrested on other accusations.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, law enforcement officials arrested Ric “Jacob” Meczywor after he was found at the intersection of 15th and Olive St.

Meczywor had originally been wanted in connection to a weekend vehicle theft in which a silver 2014 Pontiac Grand Pris with Kansas tag 808-SBZ was stolen after it had been parked in a parking lot.

CPD also said Meczywor allegedly entered another vehicle during the incident as well.

As of Wednesday, CPD said Meczywor was booked into the Cloud Co. Jail on failure to comply. Additional charges for the stolen vehicle are expected.

