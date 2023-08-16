KU greats react to new stadium renovations

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The big news came Tuesday on the Gateway Project and it’s caught the eye of many across the state and sports world.

”We’re showing that we’re making football a priority here and that we want to make change and continue to see it rise and with us building this new stadium, it’s going to change the whole vibe of Lawrence,” Super Bowl champion and former KU legend Chris Harris Jr. said. “We were building, we were growing when we first got here and now we’ve just exploded.”

“You got to be able to compete with other schools, the innovation and new things they’re bringing to the table for these guys. It’s all competition, recruiting is a competition and we have to have these facilities to keep up with those top schools in the nation,” Harris added.

Orange Bowl Champion and former Jayhawk quarterback Todd Reesing says this is just the beginning for the university and this is one step to prove they’re not waiting on the sidelines anymore.

“For KU to compete at the level that we all want them to compete at, to win championships, to go to bowl games, you have to have facilities that match that so I think that we’re putting that as a priority form the Chancellor down to the Athletic Director shows that’s an important diver for Kansas,” Reesing said.

Even as former alumni have watch head coach Lance Leipold build this program, 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine asked Reesing how fun is it to see the progress being made in such short time.

“I can tell you we’ve had more excitement than we’ve ever had before. The guys I played with, we’re talking about KU football,” Reesing said. “We’re excited to watch the games and the product that they’re putting on the field is top notch... it gives me a lot of optimism and excitement going into this fall that we’re going to have something special at KU.”

Gov. Laura Kelly was on hand and spoke about the economically side of things and she said this is another project that solidifies the state of Kansas is willing to invest in the betterment of its universities and beyond.

“Northeast Kansas is becoming a fast choice destination for businesses, much of the historic growth we’ve seen so far has been in this region. From Panasonic, the largest private investment in Kansas history, to KU’s own innovation park,” Kelly said.

Chancellor Doug Girod said Leipold and Director of Athletics Travis Goff have been the driving force in this initiative. Leipold and Goff mentioned, none of this happens without the players and they had a say in some of the renovations and what they would like and the players appreciated that they followed up on their promises.

“This is historic and I believe this is something we’ll look back on years down the road and we then will grasp the significance of this launch point,” Goff said.

“Our continuing work as we continue to build out the other aspects of this Gateway Project and be very responsive to those needs and we want to make sure we meet those needs and to make sure what we do is successful and make no sense to build something that people don’t really want so we want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of the community,” Girod said.

That’s what Harris mentioned that it doesn’t stop here for the program, they have to keep elevating even though some of the current players won’t play in the new stadium.

“The guys that are playing now, they can build that brick. Keep that excitement going for when it is time to get in that new stadium, the excitement is through the roof,” Harris said.

One thing to note, Leipold said they talk about culture being action and by seeing the turnout Tuesday, they’re seeing action taking place. He went on to applaud the work of Running back Devin Neal and his willingness to stick with the program.

“You talk about Devin Neal, Lawrence native. In the video it talks about trailblazers, Devin is a trailblazer. Others go with easier paths but he stayed right here and he believed university, this program, this city,” Leipold said.

To learn more about those new renovations, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.