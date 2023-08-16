KPZ Preview: Hayden High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats have been a winning program for sometime now, but they want to get over that hump and win a state championship again.

Hayden finished at 10-2 last season, its only two losses were to Holton who was the runner-up in Class 3A last year. The Wildcats last won that state championship in 2008 and have finished second in the state finals in 2009, 2014 and 2016.

Names like Joe Otting and Ben Evans are off in college now, but this team brings back a good nucleus of seniors on both sides of the ball.

The energy is tense and the camaraderie is strong according to the team and they want to use that heartbreak from last year and use it as motivation because they know what it’ll take to win late in games.

Head coach Bill Arnold is preaching if you work hard, it’ll pay off and keep showing up.

”Just to get back to where we were at and go all the way this time and not cut it short like last year,” senior wide receiver Evan Lenherr said. “I think this year I think because we got there last year, we should be able to finish it off.... this team is going to be good though. We work hard and should be a good year.”

“Our team motto this year is, ‘Earn not Given’ so we have to put all the work in here at practice when some of these drills we’re doing are not fun but it’s preparing us for those fourth quarters when we need a touchdown scored and fight when we’re tired,” senior offensive lineman Doug Peterson said. “Give it all we got while we can and it’ll pay off in the end.”

Hayden will kick-off the 2023 season on the road against Olpe.

