K-State men’s basketball adds to roster

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang has one more roster spot to fill after the latest addition of Ques Glover.

Glover was previously committed to BYU but reopened his recruitment this summer. Glover began his career at Florida and was former teammates with Keyontae Johnson. Glover spent his first two seasons with the Gators before spending the last two at Samford University.

NEWS: Samford grad transfer Ques Glover has committed to Kansas State, he told @On3sports.



— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 15, 2023

Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season for the Bulldogs and will transfer to the Wildcats as a grad transfer.

