K-State men’s basketball adds to roster

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jerome Tang has one more roster spot to fill after the latest addition of Ques Glover.

Glover was previously committed to BYU but reopened his recruitment this summer. Glover began his career at Florida and was former teammates with Keyontae Johnson. Glover spent his first two seasons with the Gators before spending the last two at Samford University.

Glover averaged 14.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season for the Bulldogs and will transfer to the Wildcats as a grad transfer.

