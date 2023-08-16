K-State, KU have players on ESPN’s Top 100 players

KU, K-State
KU, K-State(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just under three weeks from the college football season beginning and several Jayhawks and Wildcats are players to watch this coming season.

According to ESPN’s College football’s Top 100 players, here the names for KU and K-State:

No. 27 - Cooper Beebe (OL)

No. 44 Jalon Daniels (QB)

No. 78 - Devin Neal (RB)

No. 87 - Will Howard (QB)

No. 98 Cobee Bryant (CB)

Kansas kicks-off its season at home Sept. 1 against Missouri State at 7 p.m. while No. 16 K-State begins its season at home against SEMO at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Ronald Wieland, Paulette Wieland, David Wieland
Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members
Shaliqua Hill
Woman, teen arrested with explosives following Southeast Topeka arson
Jacob Dougan-Redman
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old

Latest News

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
‘ChiefsAholic’ super fan indicted on additional bank robbery charges
Opening day at Kauffman Stadium on March 30, 2023.
Kansas City Royals to welcome MLB Commissioner amid new ballpark plans
Former KU great and Super Bowl champion Chris Harris Jr.
KU greats react to new stadium renovations
Hayden High School
KPZ Preview: Hayden High School