K-State, KU have players on ESPN’s Top 100 players

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just under three weeks from the college football season beginning and several Jayhawks and Wildcats are players to watch this coming season.

According to ESPN’s College football’s Top 100 players, here the names for KU and K-State:

No. 27 - Cooper Beebe (OL)

No. 44 Jalon Daniels (QB)

No. 78 - Devin Neal (RB)

No. 87 - Will Howard (QB)

No. 98 Cobee Bryant (CB)

Kansas kicks-off its season at home Sept. 1 against Missouri State at 7 p.m. while No. 16 K-State begins its season at home against SEMO at 6 p.m.

