Items seized by police during Marion newspaper raid set to be returned by KBI

MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - Everything seized by the Marion Police Department during a raid on a local newspaper is set to be returned after the KBI took lead of the investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16, that while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding raids in Marion Co. over the weekend continues, it will not include any evidence seized. The Bureau took the lead in the investigation on Monday.

“We will work with the Marion County Record, or their representative, to coordinate the prompt return of all seized items,” said a KBI spokesperson.

The Marion Co. Attorney Joel Ensey, who had been working alongside the Marion Police Department and then the KBI when the agency took over the investigation, said that following a review of the warrant, there is insufficient evidence to connect the alleged crime with the raids.

Ensey noted that the crime under investigation includes an employee of the newspaper who may have committed unlawful acts concerning computers.

On Friday, the Marion Police Department seized servers, computers and personal belongings of reporters and owners of the Marion Co. Record after an investigation into a possible story. The raid also included the home of the Marion Vice Mayor.

KBI noted that once the investigation has concluded, all findings will be forwarded to Ensey’s office for review.

