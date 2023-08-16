Improperly displayed license plate leads to Topeka man’s drug arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An improperly displayed license plate led to a Topeka man’s drug arrest following a late-night traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, deputies stopped a green 1995 Ford Explorer in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. as they spotted an improperly displayed license plate.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said illegal drugs were found in the SUV.

As a result of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Ralph S. Shook, 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Improper display of license plate

City of Topeka bench warrants

As of Wednesday, Shook remains behind bars with no bond listed for his drug crimes and a $1,010 bond listed for his bench warrants. No court appearance has been set yet.

