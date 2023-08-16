Good Kids - Neighborhood bake sale helps the community

By David Oliver
Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka area non-profit that provides affordable housing for people in need will have more money to support its mission thanks to some ‘Good Kids’.

The school-aged children at Lindsay’s Little Learners home daycare in Topeka have hosted a summer bake sale & lemonade stand for 10 years. Each summer they make flyers to invite the neighborhood, along with their family and friends. They make lots of baked goods to sell at their event.

Each summer, the children chose a local agency or non-profit group to benefit from the sale. This year the sale raised $650 for Cornerstone of Topeka, a non-profit that’s helped provide affordable housing since 1987.

Daycare owner Lindsay McGuire says the annual sale teaches the kids about the joy of serving and making a difference in the community.

The students are Abigail McGuire, Kinley Frost, Ava Johnson, Nico Garcia, Hunter Pierson and Paisley Johnson. We salute them for being such ‘Good Kids’!

