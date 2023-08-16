Equipment failure leads to collision along interstate south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An equipment failure caused a Kansas City driver to crash his car along an interstate near Topeka causing him injury.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 173 on southbound I-335 in Shawnee Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2009 Jaguar XF driven by Leonard James, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., had been headed south on the interstate when the vehicle malfunctioned.

KHP said an equipment failure caused James to lose control of the car and hit the inside barrier wall. The collision caused the car to ricochet back across all lanes of traffic and crash into the right ditch.

First responders said James sustained suspected minor injuries from the collision and refused an ambulance ride to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.