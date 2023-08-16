District Attorney announces criminal murder charges for Sunday stabbing

Stephanie Miller
Stephanie Miller(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that murder charges have been filed for a stabbing that occurred on Sunday.

On August 13, the Topeka Police Department was notified of a stabbing at 2335 SE Ohio Ave.

Upon arrival officers located 92-year-old Lois Brown suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced deceased approximately 11 minutes after the initial 911 call.

During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement arrested Stephanie Miller, 43, of Topeka.

Miller now faces three felony charges:

  • Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation (Off Grid Felony)
  • Felony Murder (Off Grid Felony)
  • Mistreatment of an Elder Person (Level 5 Felony)

Miller is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and her case will now be set for a scheduling conference in District Court, Division 2.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Ronald Wieland, Paulette Wieland, David Wieland
Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members
Shaliqua Hill
Woman, teen arrested with explosives following Southeast Topeka arson
Jacob Dougan-Redman
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2016, file photo, Floyd Bledsoe, whose convictions for murder and...
State Finance Council approves $11.25M settlement for Floyd Bledsoe
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
‘ChiefsAholic’ super fan indicted on additional bank robbery charges
Stephanie Nesseth of Project 11 and Staci Dawn Ogle from NOTO talk about the free Aug. 18 NOTO...
Project 11 set to shine on NOTO Summer Concert Series stage
Stephanie Nesseth of Project 11 and Staci Dawn Ogle from NOTO talk about the free Aug. 18 NOTO...
Project 11 set to shine on NOTO Summer Concert Series stage