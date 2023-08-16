District Attorney announces criminal murder charges for Sunday stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that murder charges have been filed for a stabbing that occurred on Sunday.

On August 13, the Topeka Police Department was notified of a stabbing at 2335 SE Ohio Ave.

Upon arrival officers located 92-year-old Lois Brown suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced deceased approximately 11 minutes after the initial 911 call.

During the subsequent investigation, law enforcement arrested Stephanie Miller, 43, of Topeka.

Miller now faces three felony charges:

Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation (Off Grid Felony)

Felony Murder (Off Grid Felony)

Mistreatment of an Elder Person (Level 5 Felony)

Miller is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and her case will now be set for a scheduling conference in District Court, Division 2.

