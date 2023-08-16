Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka double homicide has now been dubbed a murder-suicide as both deceased individuals have been identified.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Wednesday morning, Aug. 16, that two people who were found deceased in Central Topeka murder-suicide have been identified as a 24-year-old female and a 31-year-old man.

TPD said that just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to the 2100 block of SW Plass Ave. with reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found Kiarra Hazelton, 24, and Dontae E. Knight, 31, of Topeka, both with life-threatening injuries.

First responders said that all attempts to intervene and save the lives of both failed and they were pronounced deceased at the scene. The pair are believed to be known to each other and all parties involved have been identified.

TPD noted that as of Wednesday, the incident was no longer considered a double homicide, but a murder-suicide instead. The incident does remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

