Child dead after being hit by school bus in Oaklawn neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9:05 a.m.: Derby superintendent Heather Bohaty released a statement about the death of the elementary student:

It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I am sharing with you this morning the death of an elementary student in the Oaklawn area. This student passed away in a tragic bus accident that is under investigation. We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district. Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot release the identity of the student, however, we ask that each of you please keep this student and their loved ones in your thoughts during this unimaginable time.

News of this tragedy may have also reached other students throughout our schools. All children react differently to a loss such as this. Here are some things that may help during this difficult situation.

Encourage your child to feel and talk about their emotions. Let them know it is OK to feel sad, angry or confused about what happened, or even to feel nothing at all.



Reassure your child that they are safe and secure.



Explain truthfully, but gently, what has happened.



Offer warmth, affection and your physical presence.



Maintain the routine, stability and security in your child’s life as much as possible.



Listen. Listen. Listen.



We will provide information that we may receive regarding opportunities to help the family once it becomes available. Derby Public Schools staff are here and ready to help support our students, staff and families cope with this loss.

Update 9 a.m.: Police say the 911 call regarding the crash came in at 7:18 Wednesday morning. An 8-year-old girl was waiting for the bus with her brother and emerged from between two cars. She was hit by a bus eastbound on Locust. Crews performed life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Update 8:25 a.m.: Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed that the person hit by the bus has died. Police say the person hit was an 8-year-old girl.

A person was hit by a school bus in the 3000 block of E. Locust in the Oaklawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The person is in extremely critical condition.

We are working to gather more details and will provide information as it becomes available.

