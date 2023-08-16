‘ChiefsAholic’ super fan indicted on additional bank robbery charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Federal prosecutors are bringing additional charges against a Chiefs superfan accused of several bank robberies.

The US Department of Justice announced a new indictment against Xaviar Babudar, 29, also known by fans as ChiefsAholic.

The new charges include three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, and 11 counts of money laundering. Babudar originally faced a federal criminal complaint in May.

The Justice Department says Babudar sustained his nomadic lifestyle and frequent attendance of Chiefs games by robbing multiple banks and exchanging the money for casino chips he would then redeem for clean cash. The FBI was able to place Babudar’s cell phone in the same cities as previously unsolved bank robberies, and traced $1 million in chips bought by him in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.

Babudar also spent a few months on the run after cutting an ankle monitor placed on him following his December arrest. He was caught again in July and remains in federal custody without bond.

