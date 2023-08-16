‘ChiefsAholic’ super fan indicted on additional bank robbery charges

A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at...
A Kansas City Chiefs fan, Chiefsaholic, poses for photos while walking toward Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Federal prosecutors are bringing additional charges against a Chiefs superfan accused of several bank robberies.

The US Department of Justice announced a new indictment against Xaviar Babudar, 29, also known by fans as ChiefsAholic.

The new charges include three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines, and 11 counts of money laundering. Babudar originally faced a federal criminal complaint in May.

The Justice Department says Babudar sustained his nomadic lifestyle and frequent attendance of Chiefs games by robbing multiple banks and exchanging the money for casino chips he would then redeem for clean cash. The FBI was able to place Babudar’s cell phone in the same cities as previously unsolved bank robberies, and traced $1 million in chips bought by him in Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois.

Babudar also spent a few months on the run after cutting an ankle monitor placed on him following his December arrest. He was caught again in July and remains in federal custody without bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
TPD investigating double homicide
The Topeka Police Department says officers responded Tuesday night to a possible shooting in...
Deceased individuals identified following Central Topeka murder-suicide
Ronald Wieland, Paulette Wieland, David Wieland
Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members
Shaliqua Hill
Woman, teen arrested with explosives following Southeast Topeka arson
Jacob Dougan-Redman
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old

Latest News

Stephanie Nesseth of Project 11 and Staci Dawn Ogle from NOTO talk about the free Aug. 18 NOTO...
Project 11 set to shine on NOTO Summer Concert Series stage
Stephanie Nesseth of Project 11 and Staci Dawn Ogle from NOTO talk about the free Aug. 18 NOTO...
Project 11 set to shine on NOTO Summer Concert Series stage
Carl Carlson with Carlson Financial talks about catching up on retirement savings during a...
Spending rather than saving? Carl Carlson offers advice for catching up your retirement fund
Carl Carlson with Carlson Financial talks about catching up on retirement savings during a...
Spending rather than saving? Carl Carlson offers advice for catching up your retirement fund