Burlington victim scammed out of $1.1K following call from “PayPal”

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim from Burlington was scammed out of $1,100 after she received a call from a scammer pretending to be with PayPal.

The Burlington Police Department says it recently received reports that a resident was scammed out of $1,100 following a call from a scammer who posed as a representative of PayPal.

The victim told BPD she received a call from a “David Thirolf” who allegedly worked with PayPal. He told the victim someone had stolen money from her account, however, he could help her get it back and catch the culprit.

BPD said the scammer told the victim to buy prepaid cards and give him the information on the back of them. She did so at Dollar General and Family Dollar where she bought one GameStop card at each store.

According to BPD, the victim claimed she only gave the scammer the information on one of the cards, however, when police checked both, all the money had been taken.

Law enforcement officials have warned residents to never give personal information over the phone and that if a payment is required via gift card, it is probably a scam.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to BPD at 620-364-8757.

