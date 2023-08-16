Authorities investigating aggravated assault incident involving threat with a weapon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault incident that occurred Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., TPD officers responded to the 1400 block of NE Monroe St. in response to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an individual known to the house’s residents had threatened them with a weapon. The residents evacuated the home, and the guest remained inside.

TPD crisis negotiators responded to the scene, and after two hours, the person exited and was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing, and updates are expected.

