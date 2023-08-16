2 drivers sent to hospital after head-on collision near Dodge City

FORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Lawrence and a woman from Cimmaron were sent to the hospital following a head-on collision on a highway near Dodge City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117 along Highway 50 - about 1 mile west of Dodge City - with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Charles A. Thomas, 43, of Dodge City, had been headed east when Thomas stopped and waited for traffic to pass as he attempted to make a left turn.

KHP said a 2006 Honda Ridgeline driven by Eric L. Baird, 40, of Lawrence, had been headed east on the highway and Baird did not see that Thomas had come to a stop. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Baird veered to the left, side-swiped Thomas’ car and rolled into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

Officials said this is where Baird’s vehicle was hit in a head-on collision with a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Elane Hernandez, 40, of Cimmaron.

KHP noted that Hernandez’s injuries were serious as she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Western Plains Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Baird was also taken to Western Plains with suspected minor injuries as he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP indicated that Baird’s passenger, Rashay Hurt, 39, of Lawrence, and Thomas both escaped the crash without injury.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.