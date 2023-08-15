Woman, teen arrested with explosives following Southeast Topeka arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire in Southeast Topeka has been dubbed an arson while a woman and a teenager were arrested with commercial explosives in their possession.

The Topeka Fire Department says that just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, crews were called to 631 SE 35th St. with reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they could see smoke and flames emerging from the single-story home.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. A quick search inside found that there were no occupants when the fire sparked. An investigation found that the house had been intentionally set on fire.

As a result of the investigation, TFD said Shaliqua A. Hill, 28, of Topeka, and a 17-year-old girl were both arrested and booked into jail.

Investigators said the fire had been started near a bedroom window on the outside of the house. Around $3,000 in damage was recorded.

Hill was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Arson - intentional to the dwelling of another without consent

Criminal use of explosives - possession of commercial explosives

Two traffic warrants

The teen was booked on:

Arson

Criminal use of explosives

Criminal threat

Criminal damage to property

As of Tuesday, Hill remains behind bars with no bond listed for the fire crimes and a $500 bond each for her traffic warrants. No further information about the teenager has been released.

Smoke detectors were found in the home.

