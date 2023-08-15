Washburn volleyball excited to build off MIAA Championship season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of the year, high school and college fall sports are ramping things up as their respective seasons begin in two weeks.

The Ichabods had a big graduating class last season but one main cog from that squad last season is Outside Hitter Jalyn Stevenson. Stevenson was a All-MIAA First-Team selection, a AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and a AVCA All-Central Region Honorable Mention. She led the Ichabods this season with 386 kills (3.22 kps - seventh in MIAA) and tied for the team-high in double-doubles (14), was second on the team in aces (36), and third in digs (392)

She said she’s embracing that leadership role entering her junior season and she likes how much they’ve grown from last season with a big freshman class from a year ago.

The ‘Bods finished at 24-8 last season and this marked their fourth straight season of 20 plus wins and that runner-up finish in the National Championship in 2021.

Head coach Chris Herron said he has a group of athletes but the development period is still taking time. He said he woke up several times before his alarm on Monday because he’s fired up for another new season.

”I love the challenge,” Herron said. “To me, it’s just pieces and I have to make those pieces fit together like a puzzle and I have to coach up what I have and I can’t really worry about what I don’t have. I have to worry about what I have and coach up what I have and make it work for us.”

“This summer, we learned a lot and being steps ahead of where we were last year,” Stevenson said. “We had 10 freshman being half the team last year and that’s a lot. The curve between everyone was so different but I think this year, we’ve really stepped in and made it even and we’re all starting at a very good point.”

The Ichabods open their season in the Florida Southern Tournament Sept. 1.

