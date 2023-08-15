University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus celebrates milestone

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is celebrating a milestone in its healthcare journey as it marks the first anniversary of performing Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedures.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus officials said since introducing TAVR, a less invasive technique, the facility has continued redefining cardiac care and providing hope to countless patients suffering from aortic valve conditions.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus officials indicated traditionally, open-heart surgery was the primary method for treating severe aortic stenosis, a condition characterized by the narrowing of the heart’s aortic valve. TAVR has emerged as a less invasive alternative, offering patients shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays and improved quality of life.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus officials said over the past year, the health system’s St. Francis Campus has been at the forefront of TAVR advancements, demonstrating its commitment to delivering the highest level of patient-centered care. Their experienced cardiovascular specialists, and Dr. Ahmed Souka, Dr. Ashley Mann and Dr. John Joliff have pushed the boundaries of medical innovation, refining TAVR techniques and expanding patient access to this procedure.

“The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus’ first anniversary of performing TAVR procedures is a testament to our dedication to improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing cardiovascular care,” said Scott Campbell, CEO. “We remain committed to advancing medical science and enhancing the well-being of our patients through cutting-edge technologies and compassionate, personalized care.”

For more information on the cardiology program at the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, visit their website or call 785-233-9643.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.