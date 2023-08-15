Tuesday forecast: A Top 10 Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be the last nice day possibly for the rest of the month so take advantage of it. More seasonal temperatures are expected tomorrow and Thursday with a slightly hotter day Friday and the extreme heat beginning this weekend.

Taking Action:

Heat will be making a return starting tomorrow and while it won’t be as intense as the heat beginning this weekend it still needs to be taken seriously. Make sure you’re hydrating, keeping your pets in mind and following all heat safety protocols.



A quiet weather pattern looks to take hold across the area for the majority of the rest of the month with minimal impacts as far as rainfall is concerned. Temperature wise once we get past today’s perfect weather, the heat will gradually get more intense.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 67 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds NE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

A cold front pushes through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning shifting winds back to the north. Other than some clouds on Thursday it is expected to remain dry with highs similar to Wednesday.

As winds shift back to the southeast Friday this will lead to a warming trend to end the work week with highs in the low-mid 90s (some upper 90s can’t be ruled out) and this will set-up the start of the more intense heat wave.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits beginning this weekend lasting into much of next week. Those that don’t reach the triple digits for temperatures it’ll likely be in the mid-upper 90s and heat indices WILL be in the triple digits. There are signs it begins to cool down toward the end of next week (Thursday) with highs closer to the low 90s but with this still being 10 days out it is subject to change. While the temperatures/heat indices likely won’t be hotter than what we’ve already experienced so far this season, it’s going to be about the duration and how many days we’ll have to deal with the heat and that’s why this is a big deal.

