Speedy PD ready to step up support of Parkinson’s patients

The Speedy PD Race for Parkinson’s Disease will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Tuttle Creek State Park’s River Pond Area.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every year, the greater Manhattan community comes together to take steps in supporting people with Parkinson’s Disease.

It’s the annual Speedy PD race. Michelle Haub, special events director with Meadowlark Hills, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Coleena Woods from event sponsor Community First National Bank.

Speedy PD benefits Meadowlark’s Parkinson’s Program. It serves the Flint Hills region, offering programs and services to improve the quality of life for all those affected by Parkinson’s disease, including persons with PD, caregivers, therapists, and nurses.

The half-mile Memorial Walk/Run will begin at 8 a.m., followed at 8:30 a.m. by the 5K and 10K runs.

Get more information and register at meadowlark.org.

