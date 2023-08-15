SLI Connect celebrates new, permanent space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is working out of a new space.

SLI Connect welcomed the public to a ribbon cutting and open house of its new location at 5331 SW 22nd Pl., in Fairlawn Plaza. SLI Connect President Lisa Jackson says the new facility will provide the group a stable base to operate from.

“It’ll be our permanent home, we won’t have to move in and out every year, we’ve got plenty of storage,” Jackson said. “It really has proven to be a beautiful, warm atmosphere for Festival of Trees.”

SLI Connect serves more than 125 clients, providing medical access, job training, transportation and other services. You can learn more at SLITopeka.org.

