Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shots fired at a passing vehicle in North Topeka led to the eventual arrest of a 21-year-old who was also found with illegal drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, first responders were called to the 1900 block of NW Lyman Rd. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

TPD said it was alleged that Jacob D. Dougan-Redman, 21, of Topeka, had fired a gun at a vehicle. He was not at the scene when police arrived, however, it was learned that he may have been in the 1900 block of NE Monroe St.

A short while later, law enforcement officials said Dougan-Redman was found with drugs in his possession. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Possession of marijuana

Two City of Topeka bench warrants

Dougan-Redman no longer remains behind bars as his $15,000 bond was posted later that evening.

