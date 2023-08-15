Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old

Jacob Dougan-Redman
Jacob Dougan-Redman(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shots fired at a passing vehicle in North Topeka led to the eventual arrest of a 21-year-old who was also found with illegal drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, first responders were called to the 1900 block of NW Lyman Rd. with reports of gunshots heard in the area.

TPD said it was alleged that Jacob D. Dougan-Redman, 21, of Topeka, had fired a gun at a vehicle. He was not at the scene when police arrived, however, it was learned that he may have been in the 1900 block of NE Monroe St.

A short while later, law enforcement officials said Dougan-Redman was found with drugs in his possession. As a result, he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Two City of Topeka bench warrants

Dougan-Redman no longer remains behind bars as his $15,000 bond was posted later that evening.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
Antoine T. Marks, Sr., 33
Federal escapee captured after standoff takes place in the Capital City
FILE
Back to School 2023
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Alyiah Love
Attempt to bolt from drug arrest unsuccessful after woman runs into officials

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-15-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-15-23
The Rodriguez Family.
City comes to aid of former Emporia family who lost everything in Maui fire
K-State QB Will Howard
K-State’s offense is shaping up nicely under QB Will Howard
Salute Our Heroes: Taylor serving community at Topeka Salvation Army