Seventh-graders attend first day of classes Tuesday at Washburn Rural Middle School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seventh-graders got their first taste of Washburn Rural Middle School when classes began Tuesday morning.

Students were dropped off by school buses and by parents around 7:15 a.m. before gathering into their “teams” in various rooms at the school, 5620 S.W. 61st.

An assembly then took place at 8:15 a.m., with the entire seventh-grade class filling the bleachers. Administrators and teachers gave the seventh-graders an orientation as they were allowed to become acclimated to their new school for the day, with the remaining students who are in eighth grade having their first day of classes on Wednesday.

Washburn Rural Middle School Principal Charlie Stoltenberg, in his second year at the helm, welcomed seventh-graders into the building. Stoltenberg said students will find a number of new renovations in the building.

Among those renovations were new LED lighting; solar lights; new carpet; fresh paint; new wooden cabinetry; new ceilings; new desks and chairs; movable walls equipped with magnetic white boards; and digital touch-screen display monitors.

Stoltenberg said Washburn Rural Middle School is the largest middle school in the state and has more students than the vast majority of Class 5A high schools. What makes that all the more remarkable is that Washburn Rural Middle School only has students in grades seven and eight.

Things in that area are expected to change in a couple of years after a new middle school for Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437 opens its doors for the 2025-26 academic year. Ground was broken for that new school, to be located at S.W. 29th and Auburn Road, on May 25.

Once the new middle school opens, both middle schools will have students in grades six through eight while the district’s elementary schools will have students in pre-kindergarten to five.

On Tuesday, only a part of the USD 437 student body attended classes -- including those in grades one to seven and nine. Students in 10th to 12th grades who are new to the district also were able to attend classes at Washburn Rural High School.

On Wednesday, all of those students will be joined by students in eighth grade at Washburn Rural Middle School and returning students in grades 10 to 12 at Washburn Rural High School.

Children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will start their classes on Thursday in USD 437.

For more information, visit www.usd437.net.

