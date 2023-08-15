Reimagined ForgeFest to feature rooftop party in downtown Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A reimagined annual event is set to blend professional culture with a rooftop party in downtown Topeka in September.

Forge Young Talent has announced that ForgeFest will return in 2023 with a new setup. Young professionals in the Capital City have prepared for the annual event, which has been reimagined as a rooftop party and concert.

Forge noted that the event is set to feature Lawrence-based alternative/indie rock band LYXE (”likes”).

“We’re pulling out all the stops for this year’s ForgeFest,” said Rhett Flood, Forge executive director. “I expect to see a great turnout on the Crosby rooftop for what promises to be an incredible party and concert overlooking the Kansas Capitol at sunset. While this Friday night concert is completely free, spots are limited. Register today so you don’t miss out.”

Officials indicated that ForgeFest will be held between 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, on the roof of the Crosby Place Parking Garage. Attendees will be able to catch scenic views of the downtown area, featuring the State Capitol - a perfect backdrop for photos, entertainment and more.

“I can’t wait to see hundreds turn out on Sept. 15 to enjoy a rooftop beer garden, yard games, delicious food, and, of course, live music by LYXE!” said Fatima Perez-Luthi, Forge chair. “Our 2023 ForgeFest is going to be one for the books. If you’re a university student or young professional in the area, you won’t want to miss it.”

New in 2023, Forge said a heightened focus on talent attraction has pushed the organization to partner with Choose Topeka to engage area universities and host a panel discussion ahead of the festival. The discussion will feature local leaders and young professionals who have moved to the area. The timing was also changed to September to better align with school start dates and increased campus activity.

“Choose Topeka is excited to be partnering with Forge to offer a new panel discussion as part of this year’s ForgeFest,” said Trina Goss, director of business and talent initiatives for GO Topeka. “Each year, ForgeFest does such a phenomenal job of bringing college students and young professionals downtown for an evening of music and fun. This panel, which will include both established leaders and young professionals, is another way for us to share our community’s story and highlight some of the amazing attractions and amenities Topeka provides.”

Those interested in attending the event have been encouraged to grab their free ticket with the required registration HERE.

