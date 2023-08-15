Missouri suspects, stolen vehicle found at South Topeka gas station

Officials apprehend two suspects found in a stolen vehicle out of Missouri on Aug. 15, 2023.
Officials apprehend two suspects found in a stolen vehicle out of Missouri on Aug. 15, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen vehicle out of Missouri and two suspects were found in South Topeka following a mid-morning traffic stop at a gas station.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, a K-9 unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop in the 100 block of SW 37th St.

Law enforcement officials said a traffic stop was initiated and the car was confirmed to have been stolen out of Warsaw, Mo.

The Sheriff’s Office said the female driver and a male passenger both also had warrants out for their arrests.

Officials in Kansas noted that the investigation would be taken over by Warsaw law enforcement agencies. They did not release the identities of the two suspects.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
Antoine T. Marks, Sr., 33
Federal escapee captured after standoff takes place in the Capital City
FILE
Back to School 2023
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Alyiah Love
Attempt to bolt from drug arrest unsuccessful after woman runs into officials

Latest News

Officer Daniel Affalter
New officer set to patrol halls of Lawrence middle school following family legacy
ForgeFest 2023
Reimagined ForgeFest to feature rooftop party in downtown Topeka
Kansas State University officials said the late Glenn and Claire Swogger of Topeka, Kan.,...
Estate gift funds primary texts certificate program at K-State
Shots fired at a passing vehicle in North Topeka led to the eventual arrest of a 21-year-old...
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old