KPZ Preview: Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall practices began all across the state of Kansas and 13 Sports is catching up with the Trojans.

T-High is coming off a 1-8 season and they’re putting that in the rear view mirror. Head coach Carlos Kelly and his crew have much higher expectations and want to put a better product on the field in 2023.

With former quarterback Peyton Wheat headed to NCAA Division II West Texas A&M Buffaloes, Topeka High is going to fill that hole with star defensive lineman BJ Canady. Canady has a fair share of DI offers. Canady has previous experience under center his freshman season and he’s ready for that challenge.

Canady says the team has a fresh, exciting energy about them.

”I feel like the chemistry because all offseason even outside of practice, we’ve been getting our work in,” Canady said. “Receivers, O-line, D-line, everybody’s been working together. Everybody’s been giving me all the support I need. I’m excited. I’m ready to go.”

“We look pretty good defensively,” Defensive back and Running back Isaiah Kincade said. “We have some good linebackers and DB’s, and then we got BJ Canady of course. He’s a pretty good d-lineman so. I know we can be better than we were last year.”

The Trojans kick-off their season on the road against 5A state runner-up Maize.

