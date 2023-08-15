KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for City of Allen in Lyon County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory for the City...
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Allen in Lyon County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Allen in Lyon County.

KDHE officials said the advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials indicated public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announced a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials noted laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Allen indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-528-3566 or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
Antoine T. Marks, Sr., 33
Federal escapee captured after standoff takes place in the Capital City
FILE
Back to School 2023
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Alyiah Love
Attempt to bolt from drug arrest unsuccessful after woman runs into officials

Latest News

Shots fired at a passing vehicle in North Topeka led to the eventual arrest of a 21-year-old...
Shots fired at passing car in North Topeka lead to arrest of 21-year-old
Seventh-graders got their first taste of Washburn Rural Middle School when classes began...
Seventh-graders attend first day of classes Tuesday at Washburn Rural Middle School
The Emporia community is coming together to support a family who may no longer live in the...
City comes to aid of former Emporia family who lost everything in Maui fire
FILE - Wheat field
Kansas deals $5.5 billion in exports with red meat, wheat and soybeans
Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is accepting applications for an international exchange...
KDA accepting applications for international exchange program in Taiwan