KDHE rescinds boil water advisory for City of Allen in Lyon County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Allen in Lyon County.

KDHE officials said the advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials indicated public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announced a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials noted laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Allen indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at 620-528-3566 or call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information, please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

