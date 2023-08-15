KDHE issues boil water advisory for City of Silver Lake in Shawnee County

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE issued a boil water advisory for the City of Silver Lake in Shawnee County.

The City Clerk’s Office from Silver Lake stated the City of Silver Lake is replacing a fire hydrant, and needed to turn off the water for the town of Silver Lake.

The City Clerk’s Office said the crew expects water service to return within two hours, however, when water service resumes, they expect KDHE to issue a boil water advisory.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the boil water advisory on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the City of Silver Lake public water supply located in Shawnee County.

KDHE noted customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

KDHE officials said the advisory will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

KDHE officials indicated only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE officials noted for consumer questions, please contact the water system at 785-582-4280, or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.