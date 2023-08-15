KBI takes lead in Marion investigation involving police, newspaper

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in an investigation in Marion that involves a local police agency and a newspaper.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that as of Monday morning, Aug. 14, it has taken over as the lead agency on the investigation into the Marion Co. newspaper raid.

As agencies transition, KBI said it will review previous steps taken and decide how to best move forward. Once the investigation has concluded, facts will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

KBI did not say if the change in command was made due to a possible investigation into the Marion Police Department.

On Friday, Aug. 11, the Marion Police Department seized servers, computers and personal belongings of reporters and owners at the Marion County Record, a local newspaper, following an investigation into a possible story. The raid also included the home of the Marion Vice Mayor.

Marion Co. Record co-owner, Joan Meyer, 98, passed away on Saturday and staff of the paper have attributed her passing to stress from the raids.

