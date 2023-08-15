Kansas deals $5.5 billion in exports with red meat, wheat and soybeans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, the Sunflower State brought in $5.5 billion in agricultural exports with top earners like red meat, wheat and soybeans.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that agricultural exports capped $5.46 billion in 2022 - the highest total in decades. The industry has grown significantly since 2019 when the state saw about $3.8 billion in exports.

Again, Gov. Kelly noted that the top ag export for the Sunflower State was red meat which made up $2.1 billion - 38.9% - of all agriculture exports. Cereals, including corn, wheat and sorghum, came in second with 24.5% of exports while oil seed, primarily soybean, came in third with 12.5% of exports.

“Once again, we are shattering records to grow our economy and strengthen our ag industry,” Kelly said. “But even with these record exports, we aren’t taking anything for granted – which is why Secretary Beam and I are building relationships with international trading partners to ensure Kansas farmers and ranchers can continue to feed the world.”

The Governor indicated that Mexico was the state’s largest importer with $2.17 billion in 2022. Japan was next with $781 million and Canada was third with $594 million.

Kelly said that Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam traveled to meet with counterparts from Mexico, Canada and the U.S. as part of the Tri-National Accord in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on Tuesday. The event strengthens relationships with key trading partners and allows leaders to discuss crucial issues.

“Kansas is a national leader in agriculture, and the continued growth in agricultural exports shows the significance of the work being done throughout the Kansas ag industry to develop these international markets,” said Secretary Beam.

Kelly noted that participation in the Accord continues the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s mission of long-term, sustainable agricultural prosperity and statewide economic growth.

