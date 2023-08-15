Kansas boasts leading system with best community colleges in the nation

FILE - Manhattan Area Technical College
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent reports have found that not only does Kansas boast one of the best community college systems in the nation, it also has some of the best community colleges.

With high inflation driving the financial struggle for most Americans and with a single year of community college costing about three times less than one year at a public four-year college, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that it released its reports on 2023′s Best & Worst Community Colleges and the Best & Worst Community-College Systems.

To find where students receive the best education for the best financial rates, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 indicators of cost and quality. Data sets ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to the student-faculty ratio to the graduation rate.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 14th best community-college system. The Sunflower State had more than a dozen institutions appear on the list of best community colleges.

National RankCollegeTotal ScoreCost and FinancingEducation OutcomesCareer Outcomes
2Manhattan Area Technical College68.1347985
18Pratt Community College64.232382491
47Kansas City Kansas Community College61.95131186177
51Hutchinson Community College61.823339571
68Colby Community College61.2127112275
102Johnson County Community College60.24205371108
146Cowley County Community College59.1312169151
180Barton County Community College58.16359172170
238Cloud County Community College56.563099388
243Metropolitan Community College - Kansas City56.42413419113
257Labette Community College56.07288414250
258Garden City Community College56.05231560181
262Dodge City Community College56157323448
309Fort Scott Community College54.85253268423
380Seward County Community College53.25215171542
386Highland Community College53.08363315420
436Coffeyville Community College51.95167567491
590Allen County Community College47.05540639216

The report also found that Manhattan Area Tech had the fourth-highest graduation rate out of any community college in the U.S.

The states with the best systems and their best community colleges are as follows:

  1. New Mexico - Santa Fe Community College
  2. Connecticut - Manchester Community College
  3. Maryland - Montgomery College
  4. Oregon - Mt. Hood Community College
  5. Minnesota - Alexandria Technical & Community College

The states with the worst systems and their best community colleges are as follows:

  1. Ohio - Northwest State Community College
  2. Mississippi - Itawamba Community College
  3. Pennsylvania - Bucks County Community College
  4. Alabama - Enterprise State Community College
  5. Georgia - Savannah Technical College

For more information about the best and worst community colleges in the nation, click HERE.

For more information about the states with the best community college systems, click HERE.

