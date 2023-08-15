Kansas boasts leading system with best community colleges in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent reports have found that not only does Kansas boast one of the best community college systems in the nation, it also has some of the best community colleges.

With high inflation driving the financial struggle for most Americans and with a single year of community college costing about three times less than one year at a public four-year college, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that it released its reports on 2023′s Best & Worst Community Colleges and the Best & Worst Community-College Systems.

To find where students receive the best education for the best financial rates, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 indicators of cost and quality. Data sets ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to the student-faculty ratio to the graduation rate.

The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 14th best community-college system. The Sunflower State had more than a dozen institutions appear on the list of best community colleges.

National Rank College Total Score Cost and Financing Education Outcomes Career Outcomes 2 Manhattan Area Technical College 68.13 479 8 5 18 Pratt Community College 64.23 238 24 91 47 Kansas City Kansas Community College 61.95 131 186 177 51 Hutchinson Community College 61.82 333 95 71 68 Colby Community College 61.21 271 12 275 102 Johnson County Community College 60.24 205 371 108 146 Cowley County Community College 59.1 312 169 151 180 Barton County Community College 58.16 359 172 170 238 Cloud County Community College 56.56 30 99 388 243 Metropolitan Community College - Kansas City 56.42 413 419 113 257 Labette Community College 56.07 288 414 250 258 Garden City Community College 56.05 231 560 181 262 Dodge City Community College 56 157 323 448 309 Fort Scott Community College 54.85 253 268 423 380 Seward County Community College 53.25 215 171 542 386 Highland Community College 53.08 363 315 420 436 Coffeyville Community College 51.95 167 567 491 590 Allen County Community College 47.05 540 639 216

The report also found that Manhattan Area Tech had the fourth-highest graduation rate out of any community college in the U.S.

The states with the best systems and their best community colleges are as follows:

New Mexico - Santa Fe Community College Connecticut - Manchester Community College Maryland - Montgomery College Oregon - Mt. Hood Community College Minnesota - Alexandria Technical & Community College

The states with the worst systems and their best community colleges are as follows:

Ohio - Northwest State Community College Mississippi - Itawamba Community College Pennsylvania - Bucks County Community College Alabama - Enterprise State Community College Georgia - Savannah Technical College

