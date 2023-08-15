Kansas boasts leading system with best community colleges in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Recent reports have found that not only does Kansas boast one of the best community college systems in the nation, it also has some of the best community colleges.
With high inflation driving the financial struggle for most Americans and with a single year of community college costing about three times less than one year at a public four-year college, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that it released its reports on 2023′s Best & Worst Community Colleges and the Best & Worst Community-College Systems.
To find where students receive the best education for the best financial rates, WalletHub said it compared more than 650 community colleges across 19 indicators of cost and quality. Data sets ranged from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to the student-faculty ratio to the graduation rate.
The report ranked Kansas as the state with the 14th best community-college system. The Sunflower State had more than a dozen institutions appear on the list of best community colleges.
|National Rank
|College
|Total Score
|Cost and Financing
|Education Outcomes
|Career Outcomes
|2
|Manhattan Area Technical College
|68.13
|479
|8
|5
|18
|Pratt Community College
|64.23
|238
|24
|91
|47
|Kansas City Kansas Community College
|61.95
|131
|186
|177
|51
|Hutchinson Community College
|61.82
|333
|95
|71
|68
|Colby Community College
|61.21
|271
|12
|275
|102
|Johnson County Community College
|60.24
|205
|371
|108
|146
|Cowley County Community College
|59.1
|312
|169
|151
|180
|Barton County Community College
|58.16
|359
|172
|170
|238
|Cloud County Community College
|56.56
|30
|99
|388
|243
|Metropolitan Community College - Kansas City
|56.42
|413
|419
|113
|257
|Labette Community College
|56.07
|288
|414
|250
|258
|Garden City Community College
|56.05
|231
|560
|181
|262
|Dodge City Community College
|56
|157
|323
|448
|309
|Fort Scott Community College
|54.85
|253
|268
|423
|380
|Seward County Community College
|53.25
|215
|171
|542
|386
|Highland Community College
|53.08
|363
|315
|420
|436
|Coffeyville Community College
|51.95
|167
|567
|491
|590
|Allen County Community College
|47.05
|540
|639
|216
The report also found that Manhattan Area Tech had the fourth-highest graduation rate out of any community college in the U.S.
The states with the best systems and their best community colleges are as follows:
- New Mexico - Santa Fe Community College
- Connecticut - Manchester Community College
- Maryland - Montgomery College
- Oregon - Mt. Hood Community College
- Minnesota - Alexandria Technical & Community College
The states with the worst systems and their best community colleges are as follows:
- Ohio - Northwest State Community College
- Mississippi - Itawamba Community College
- Pennsylvania - Bucks County Community College
- Alabama - Enterprise State Community College
- Georgia - Savannah Technical College
For more information about the best and worst community colleges in the nation, click HERE.
For more information about the states with the best community college systems, click HERE.
