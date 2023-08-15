K-State’s offense is shaping up nicely under QB Will Howard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football has come in at No. 16 in the preseason AP Poll, but the Wildcats say the preseason nods don’t matter. It’s all about what they do come September 2nd.

“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish,” said offensive coordinator Collin Klein. “We’ve got 12 guaranteed opportunities to prove them right or wrong.”

“Reigning Big 12 champs, we’re getting a little more attention in the preseason. It’s great, and I think it’s well deserved. But to us, it doesn’t really mean all that much. Because there’s still a ton of work to be done,” quarterback Will Howard said.

Howard is the guy who’s leading the charge this season. After helping K-State to the Big 12 title in 2022, he’s finally entering a season as the definite starting quarterback.

“Complete 180 from what it was last summer,” Howard said about how different this fall camp feels from past years in Manhattan. “I don’t get down on myself, my confidence is so much better. I’m not questioning my ability if I make a bad throw, it’s oh I’m better than that”

Howard’s coaches and teammates say the leadership role looks good on him.

“When guys know him and learn about his story, it gives them confidence if they’re struggling, if they’re in kind of the same situation that he is. And I think they can look to him,” said tight end Ben Sinnott.

Another guy to be excited about on this offense this season is running back Treshaun Ward. Ward says the fact that K-State was returning their entire offensive line made a big impact on his decision to transfer from Florida State.

“That was big. You know the chemistry is there, and when it comes to running backs, you need your offensive line. And without the offensive line blocking for you, you really can’t do anything,” Ward said.

The ‘Cats start their season hosting SEMO on September 2nd.

