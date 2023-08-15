Imagination encore: Watch Dolly Parton perform at event to celebrate her child reading program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dolly Parton wowed an invitation-only crowd Monday during a celebration of the statewide expansion of her Imagination Library program.

Dolly took part in a question-and-answer session with Gov. Laura Kelly, then performed acoustic versions of two of her hits, “Coat of Many Colors” and “Try.”

Watch the video to catch a bit of her performance, and click here for details of her one-on-one interview with 13′s Melissa Brunner.

To enroll a child from birth to age five, visit https://kschildrenscabinet.org/imaginationlibrary/.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.