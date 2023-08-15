Imagination encore: Watch Dolly Parton perform at event to celebrate her child reading program

Listen to Dolly sing "Coat of Many Colors" and "Try" during the state's celebration of her Imagination Library program.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dolly Parton wowed an invitation-only crowd Monday during a celebration of the statewide expansion of her Imagination Library program.

Dolly took part in a question-and-answer session with Gov. Laura Kelly, then performed acoustic versions of two of her hits, “Coat of Many Colors” and “Try.”

Watch the video to catch a bit of her performance, and click here for details of her one-on-one interview with 13′s Melissa Brunner.

To enroll a child from birth to age five, visit https://kschildrenscabinet.org/imaginationlibrary/.

