Idaho woman, Topeka man arrested after distribution-level amounts of drugs found

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Idaho and a man from Topeka were arrested after distribution-level amounts of meth and mushrooms were found in a minivan along Highway 75.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, deputies stopped a 2007 Honda Odyssey on Highway 75 near 330th Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found the driver, Melissa M. Marshall, 32, of Twin Falls, Idaho, had allegedly given a fake name and birthday to them.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that a probable cause search of the minivan led them to find distribution-level amounts of methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms, hallucinogenic drugs and drug paraphernalia. A firearm was also found in the car.

Marshall and her front seat passenger, Joshua C. McCoy, 42, of Topeka, were both arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

Marshall was booked on:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony interference with law enforcement

Criminal use of weapons

Driving without a driver’s license

Meanwhile, McCoy was booked on:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of hallucinogenic drugs

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

As of Tuesday, Marshall and McCoy both remain behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

