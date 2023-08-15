Fork in the Road: A NOTO restaurant has transformed grilled cheeses into an artform

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In Topeka’s NOTO arts and entertainment district in North Topeka, there is a restaurant that makes art too. They have found a way to pour their creativity into a grilled cheese sandwich and change the original design.

The Wheel Barrel opened to the public in 2015 — making the restaurant nearly eight years old. Since then, it has made some slight changes, including a newly renovated patio and new ownership. Nevertheless, business is still booming as usual.

“It’s been a hit ever since,” said Cynthia McConnell, front-of-house manager and marketing manager of The Wheel Barrel. “We have a huge regular customer following. Lots of out-of-towners, featured on trip advisor, we get a lot of people that come in this place and just love our grilled cheese.”

According to McConnell, the first owner Jon Bohlander opened The Wheel Barrel because he loved grilled cheese sandwiches and wanted to change up the classic grilled cheese while giving Topeka something new and different.

“[Many] people assume our grilled cheese is going to be your classic cheese and bread, but we’ve got a whole array of different grilled cheeses,” said McConnell. “The Monte Cristo’s going to be one of our most popular. It’s got powdered sugar, ham, turkey, mozzarella, [and] Swiss. We won first place for that at the Kansas City Grilled Cheese Festival a few years back. We have tomato soup we make in-house every morning. Soft pretzels are always a huge hit. We do a chip-and-dip flight — where you get to sample four of our different kinds of aiolis, so definitely, a lot to choose from.”

Some of their signature grilled cheese sandwiches include The Adult PB&J, The Jalapeno Popper, The Tree Hugger, The Mafia, and The Kansan served with mushrooms, cheddar, mozzarella, roast beef, grilled onion in between sourdough with a side of jalapeño ranch.

Dylan Kietzman is one of the new owners of The Wheel Barrel alongside Pedro Concepcion. Kietzman told 13 NEWS it is a balancing act to offer the public a different spin on a simple dish. It also allows customers to step out of their comfort zone.

“We try to have things elevated while approachable, so, you know, we will get people outside of their box while still presenting them something they are used to,” said Kietzman. “At the end of the day, grilled cheese is pretty simple, but we like to play with flavors and make a little more complexity in there.”

But, Kietzman says they could only have stayed open this long with their customers.

“The only reason we are able to do what we do here is because of the strong community that backs us, so honestly, we owe everything to our patrons,” said Kietzman. “I believe they are happy that we didn’t change much. We kind of polished where we needed to, just improving upon what was already great.”

One change that was made to The Wheel Barrel includes its new patio with heaters, fans, and a roof to allow customers to sit outside year-round, plus it adds more space for more customers. And we can’t forget about the different cocktail choices available, liquor, and beer from local breweries in Wichita, Hays, Hutchinson, and Kansas City.

Elizabeth Clements is The Wheel Barrel’s bar manager. She created a list of cocktail drinks for folks to try, with many of the options a different variation on a classic cocktail.

“I usually like to start with classic cocktails and put a little spin on them,” said Clements. “The classics are classics for a reason. They have been here ever since pre-prohibition. So, putting a new spin on those and offering a new perspective on those cocktails is what we like to show our customers.”

But what does the future hold for The Wheel Barrel?

“You know, expansion is not off our mind, but we don’t want to spread ourselves too thin,” said Kietzman. “My main goal is to get people a little more experience other than just eating and drinking. We are planning a lot of nice events out on the patio, so we are going to have anything from crafting to tastings. [I am] excited about getting some beer dinners and some paired liquor dinners going where we can kind of have the casual food all week when you come in, and then we can do some of our more elevated fine dining stuff out on the patio for ticketed events.”

“If you haven’t tried grilled cheese yet, you definitely should come in, try our grilled cheese, try our cocktails,” said McConnell. “It is my favorite place in town, and I don’t say that just cause I work here. I fell in love with [this place] since I moved here.”

If you want to visit The Wheel Barrel, the restaurant is located at 925 N Kansas Ave. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday - Saturday. The Wheel Barrel is closed on Sunday and Monday.

