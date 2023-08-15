Flint Hills Discovery Center partners with K-State Salina for Aerospace Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center is partnering with the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus for Aerospace Day.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said the event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, featuring STEM activities for youth that embrace the world of aviation and space flight.

A grant from National Aeronautics and Space Aviation (NASA) made admission to the Flint Hills Discovery Center and all activities free on this day.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials noted at Aerospace Day, youth of all ages are invited to:

Pilot a flight simulator

Design and launch rockets

Fly state-of-the-art drones

Perform flight experiments

Create Balsa wood gliders

Meet pilots and engineers

Explore model airplanes

Learn the history of NASA

View and touch real aviation artifacts

Watch model Harry Potter Snitches fly

See the Mission Aerospace temporary exhibit

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said the first 500 kids will receive a free STEM activity kit.

“Not every kid can see themselves working on state-of-the-art aircraft or rockets that fly into space,” said Sally Dreher, FHDC Curator of Education “That’s why an event like Aerospace Day is so critically important where every child can meet a pilot, technician, or engineer who looks like them and hopefully inspires them to pursue education and a career in the aerospace industry.”

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials indicated the event will feature various K-State student groups including the Minorities in Aerospace and Technology Club, Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and Society of Women Engineers.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said additional partners include the Kansas State University College of Engineering, the University of Kansas Aerospace Engineering program, DoD Kansas STARBASE, the Combat Air Museum of Topeka, the Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum, Flint Hills Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1364, Spirit AeroSystems, and Olsson Engineering.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials noted the Grill to Go and Jinzy Co Food Truck will have lunch available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Scarecrow Snowcones will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunny 102.5 will be on location with a live remote from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said funding for Aerospace Day comes from a $40,000 Community Anchor grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The FHDC was one of only 17 institutions to become a Community Anchor, recognizing it as a local hub to bring NASA STEM and space science to students and families in traditionally underserved areas. Additional details about the NASA grant and a list of all funded projects can be found HERE.

